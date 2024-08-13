LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.09. 434,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,176. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

