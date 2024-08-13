LVW Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.58. 90,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.00 and a 200-day moving average of $551.49. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $404.72 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.