LVW Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

