LVW Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NatWest Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 401,868 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NatWest Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 993,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 328,518 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NWG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.1543 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

