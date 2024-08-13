LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 103,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

