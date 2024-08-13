LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 974 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

