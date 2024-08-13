LVW Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC remained flat at $52.06 during trading on Tuesday. 1,659,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,092,410. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.