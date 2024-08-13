LVW Advisors LLC Sells 9,206 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 6,173,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,482,496. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of -477.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

