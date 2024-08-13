Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

MFD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 35,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

