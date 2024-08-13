MAGA (MAGA) One Day Volume Reaches $19.23 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a market cap of $22.45 million and $19.23 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00006059 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $33,126,711.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

