Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,813,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 65.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

