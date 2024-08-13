Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.1%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.43. 873,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,331,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 668,552 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 598,530 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

