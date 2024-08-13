MARBLEX Price Hits $0.43 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and $1.48 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,110,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,102,706 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,110,723 with 135,102,706.4093606 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.42624391 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,607,725.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

