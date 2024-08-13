Margaret Jane Myers Sells 2,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) Director Margaret Jane Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $196,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,995.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.