Marshalls plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MSLH traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321.50 ($4.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £812.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,707.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 323.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.77. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 364.50 ($4.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.36) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

