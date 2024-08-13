Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MLM traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $523.31. 104,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,235. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $552.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.18.

View Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.