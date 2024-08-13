Mason & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.91. The stock had a trading volume of 385,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,771. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

