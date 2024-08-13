Mason & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,929 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 425,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

MGC traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.49. The stock had a trading volume of 106,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,116. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $204.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.23.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.