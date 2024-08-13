Mason & Associates LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

MGK stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.33. The company had a trading volume of 249,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,531. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

