Mason & Associates LLC Takes $408,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. CSX accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. 13,988,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,814,422. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

