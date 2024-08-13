Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MATX

Matson Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.64. 182,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.09. Matson has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,699 shares of company stock worth $11,946,758 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Matson by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.