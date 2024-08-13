MCIA Inc Buys Shares of 18,750 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 0.2% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IBIT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. 20,045,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,681,406. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

