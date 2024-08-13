MCIA Inc Has $303,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,694. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

