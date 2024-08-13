Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.82

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.82 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 8330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.49.
Melcor Developments Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of C$49.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.4662577 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
