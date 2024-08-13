Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.82

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.82 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 8330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.49.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of C$49.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.4662577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

