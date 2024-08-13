Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on META. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total value of $8,569,629.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,618,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,860 shares of company stock worth $167,199,478 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $13.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $529.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,146,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,387,576. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

