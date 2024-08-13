MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.85.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

