Metro (MRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$1.38 per share for the quarter.

TSE MRU opened at C$79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.18. Metro has a one year low of C$65.43 and a one year high of C$83.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRU shares. TD Securities raised shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

