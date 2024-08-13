Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 46 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 215,042 shares of company stock worth $56,019,545 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

