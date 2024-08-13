Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CARR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. 2,180,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

