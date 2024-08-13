Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 5,235,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,867,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

