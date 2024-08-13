Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $60,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,994,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. 1,777,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

