Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 152,792 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 152,792 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,433,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,010,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

