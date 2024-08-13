Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. 2,578,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

