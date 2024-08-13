Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 469 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.76. 596,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,159. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

