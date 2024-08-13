Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 50 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.88. 1,031,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.