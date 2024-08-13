Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after buying an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,807,000 after buying an additional 342,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.65. The company had a trading volume of 695,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,040. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

