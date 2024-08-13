M&G Plc Acquires 14,724 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.37. 3,894,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86. The stock has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

