M&G Plc Acquires 1,766 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

ISRG traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.23. 884,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.40 and its 200 day moving average is $405.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,735,194 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

