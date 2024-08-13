M&G Plc Acquires 1,822 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Hess Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HES traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.99. 1,090,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.50.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.