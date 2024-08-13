M&G Plc Acquires 234,361 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&G Plc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,361 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $92,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $753,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.