M&G Plc Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,006,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

