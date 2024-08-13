M&G Plc Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 670,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Trex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREX traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,945. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

