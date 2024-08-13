M&G Plc Buys 4,338 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 396.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

