M&G Plc Buys New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.41. 1,051,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,702. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

