M&G Plc Has $218.73 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M&G Plc reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 340,080 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&G Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $218,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $260.13. 12,005,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,875. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $474.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average of $273.83.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

