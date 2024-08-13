M&G Plc Invests $7.02 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,170,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.69% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $930.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

