M&G Plc Makes New $43.58 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,129,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,583,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.15% of Ferrovial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Profile

FER stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $48.29.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

