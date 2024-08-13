M&G Plc Makes New $43.58 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,129,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,583,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.15% of Ferrovial at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrovial
Ferrovial Price Performance
Ferrovial Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrovial
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.