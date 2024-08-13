M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 29,558 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.