M&G Plc Sells 1,037,550 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,550 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.70% of KE worth $121,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in KE by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in KE by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $43,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KE by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,633. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

