M&G Plc Sells 10,992 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&G Plc lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $35,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE A traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

